Arrest made after suspected drugs found in Omagh property

Police arrested a man and seized cash and a quantity of what is suspected to be class B drugs from a property they searched in Omagh yesterday (October 26).

A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the search but since then he has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Detective Inspector McCamley said, “This search was part of a proactive policing operation led by detectives from Organised Crime Branch, Mahon Road. With the assistance of our colleagues in the Tactical Support Group, we seized a quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs, cash, electrical items and drug paraphernalia.

“Stopping the illegal supply and use of drugs remains a priority for police, and we rely on the local community to help us. If you have any information which could assist, you can call us directly in confidence on 101, or via the online reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”



