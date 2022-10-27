This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Arrest made after suspected drugs found in Omagh property

  • 27 October 2022
Arrest made after suspected drugs found in Omagh property
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 27 October 2022
Less than a minute

Related articles:

Fr McAleer returns to duties as priest in Donaghmore Police warn public against fraudsters operating scams Conjoined twins separated after successful operation Fresh search to begin for Columba McVeigh

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY