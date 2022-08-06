This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Arrest made in connection with Cookstown murder case

  • 6 August 2022
Arrest made in connection with Cookstown murder case
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 6 August 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Plant machinery stolen, Edenbrack road, Omagh Vandals attack Twelfth field decorations in Castlecaulfield Strabane man runs first marathon in mum’s memory Two men arrested on suspicion of firearms possession

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY