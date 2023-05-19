Arrest made in Moy after police find drugs in car

DETECTIVES from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have arrested a man, following the seizure of a sum of money and drugs, in Moy.

The team, assisted by uniformed colleagues, searched a vehicle in Moy earlier today, Friday 19th May.

The activity is part of an ongoing proactive policing operation targeting organised crime groups involved in the supply of drugs.

Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said, “From the initial search of a vehicle in the Moy area, we seized approximately £100,000 in cash and a small quantity of cocaine.

“A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property and possession of a Class A controlled drug. He remains in custody at this time.”

Detective Inspector Sweeney continued, “We are committed to tackling the criminal activity of those who prey upon the most vulnerable members of our society. We will remove the ill-gotten proceeds and profits from such criminal gangs at every opportunity.

“We’re grateful for the support of local communities, and would reiterate an ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.”