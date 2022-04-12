Arrival of hyperfast broadband ‘real boost’ for Omagh businesses

MORE than 10,500 homes and businesses in Omagh, including many properties in rural parts of the surrounding area, will soon be connected to next generation broadband services.

The new broadband infrastructure has been rolled out by Fibrus Networks Ltd, which specialises in full fibre broadband solutions for rural and regional communities.

Fibrus began work in Omagh at the end of last year, setting out to transform broadband infrastructure here, having already completed extensive works across the region and reaching 120,000 properties.

The company says that all 10,500 premises in Omagh will be able to access hyperfast full fibre broadband by the end of April, with an additional 1,600 properties to be added via Project Stratum, in June.

Conor Sally, director and solicitor at Conor Sally and Co Ltd, is preparing to connect his business premises to the new network.

Mr Sally said, “So much of our work is done online, between emails, administrative processes and now regular Zoom and Teams meetings.

“Fast and reliable broadband is therefore a vital utility for any business, and the pandemic has only accelerated this as many of us have turned to remote working and a reduction in face-to-face contact.

“Before now, we had very limited connectivity services and our broadband speeds were poor.

“The arrival of Fibrus Full Fibre in the town is going to be a real boost for so many local businesses, and we look forward to getting connected and providing a better service to our clients as a result.”

Explaining what this means for more businesses and homeowners in Omagh, Joe Diver from Fibrus added, “Fibrus was established to enhance the lives of those living in towns like Omagh. For too long, rural and regional areas right across Northern Ireland have gone without decent connectivity services, despite being a

hub for local businesses and start-ups.

“Like electricity and heating, reliable broadband has become like any other essential utility for modern homes and businesses. The arrival of full fibre broadband will revolutionise the way families and businesses operate here, so we’re excited to see this community getting connected to our transformative new network.”

l To find out if you are connectable to Fibrus Hyperfast Fibre Broadband, call 028 90993230 or visit www.fibrus.com.