Arson attack on Omagh flat

DETECTIVES are investigating an arson attack on a flat in the James Street area of Omagh on Friday evening (July 29).

The fire was reported at around 8.45pm. Police and the NI Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

The flat was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported. The door of the flat was damaged by fire and police revealed that an accelerant was poured through the letterbox before being set alight. The door was destroyed and some damage caused to the interior porch of the property.

Footage

A PSNI detective said, “We are treating this as arson and would ask that anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1870 29/07/22.”

Alternatively information can be made anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.