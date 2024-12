PRE-SENTENCE reports are to be prepared in the case of an Artigarvan man who was convicted of historic sex offences dating back more than two decades ago.

David Haire (45), of Hall Stevenson Park, was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault on a female and a further count of rape.

The offences occurred on dates between June 1, 2000 and May 31, 2002.

Advertisement

A jury trial was held at Dungannon Crown Court.

Meanwhile, Haire was found not guilty and acquitted of a further six charges, including gross indecency with or towards a child, indecent assault on a female and four other counts of rape.

A prosecutor had told the court that the complainant in the case was between the ages of 13 and 15 when the offences occurred.

Haire was remanded in custody to appear again for sentencing at Dungannon Crown Court on January 28, 2025, to allow the reports to be completed.