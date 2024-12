A WELL-KNOWN author has taught pupils at a Co Tyrone school about the importance of renewable energy as well as the values of friendship.

During her visit to Roscavey Primary School in Beragh, author Pauline Davison presented a copy of her educational publication ‘Tommy the Turbine’ to the pupils.

There was perfect silence as the children enjoyed listening to the story of the little wind turbine who journeys from his home in Canada to his new life in the beautiful countryside of Northern Ireland.

Explaining the story, author Pauline said: “Tommy feels a little nervous as he makes his journey from Belfast port, and through the countryside.

“However, he meets lots of other turbines on his journey, on farms, at factories, at hospitals, who make him feel so welcome.

“He passes local towns and villages where the children are very excited at his arrival.

“They know that Tommy is going to help to provide a source of renewable energy which will ensure the future of energy production.”

Roscavey PS principal, Joni McSorley said that the children had a wonderful time with the author and learning all about Tommy.

“When they can see wind turbines nearby, it makes renewable energy relevant to them,” she added.

This publication of ‘Tommy the Turbine’ has been sponsored into local schools by Capital Dynamics, who operate the local wind farm site at Shantavny.