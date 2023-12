‘A DERELICTION of duty’ – that was the damning assessment by a local councillor regarding authorities’ handling of an ongoing issue with an abandoned house in Camus Park.

Cllr Raymond Barr was speaking out after the environmental health team at Derry City and Strabane District Council visited the premises, which has not been lived in for over a decade.

Earlier this year, the Chronicle reported on neighbours’ concerns for the property. They said that the semi-detached abode is structurally unsafe and there have been numerous sightings of vermin in the area, including in the house next door.

This week Cllr Barr explained that after environmental health inspected the dwelling he was told that, because the house was secure and there were no sign of vermin during the visit, then the Housing Executive were not responsible.

He fumed, “It is totally unacceptable to allow this house to sit as it is and I feel that both the Housing Executive and council are shirking responsibility when it comes to dealing with the problem. I have been up at the house and it is clear to me that the chimney stack is in need of repair, so you cannot conceivably say that it is structurally sound and the rest of the house doesn’t look any better to be honest.

“I have been shown videos and pictures of rats in the house next door, some of them having come down through the chimney after breaking through from the derelict house next door. Environmental health say that isn’t possible; I find it impossible they’ve come to that conclusion. It is disgraceful that anyone should have to live with that threat.

“The Housing Executive had pest control visit the house and they found evidence of vermin, how can environmental health not?”

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council added, “A complaint has been investigated by Council’s Environmental Health Department in relation to the vacant property and other homes in the area that are in the ownership of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and Council understands the matter remains under investigation by Northern Ireland Housing Executive. While council does not provide a pest control service, its Environmental Health team will use enforcement powers available to it when necessary.”

The Housing Executive was also contacted but, at the time of going to print, no-one was available for comment.

Cllr Barr concluded by saying, “Both environmental health and the Housing Executive need to be coming together to find a solution and take responsibility to protect the public.”