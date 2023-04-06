Award-winning Castlederg restaurant closing later this month

AN award-winning restaurant in Castlederg is to close later this month, with a dozen staff losing their jobs.

Colin McMenamin, owner of the Red Pepper, confirmed on social media yesterday (Wednesday) that the popular establishment on the town’s Main Street would be shutting on Sunday, April 16.

In an emotional message posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, Colin stated, “All things come to an end! With everything that has played out over the last few years it’s no longer feasible for us to sustain the restaurant to the standard we have set. It’s been 13 years and we have taken it as far as we can… it’s time for a new chapter.

“We would like to thank all of the lovely customers that have supported us over the years and every staff member that joined us along the way.”

Mr McMenamin and his wife, Ann Marie, first opened the Red Pepper in December 2010.

In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, the couple received praise for their charitable actions. Shortly after closing the premises in March 2020, they cooked the remaining food and donated it to local carers and elderly, vulnerable and isolated residents.

Recently, Mr McMenamin received the Local Food Hero award at the annual Irish Restaurant Awards. While the restaurateur said that business had started to pick up again after the pandemic, rising costs had left him at “breaking point”.

After making the devastating decision, Colin and Ann Marie have had to let their staff of 12 go, a move which has hit everyone hard.

“Having to tell the staff they would be out of a job was one of the hardest things; they’re all working, trying to earn a crust like everyone else. We hate letting people down so letting down those 12 people felt terrible.

“If the town or the restaurant had been busier we may have waited, but in the current climate there’s no hope so myself and Ann Marie took the only decision we could and that’s to close on the 16th.

“We’ll be open until then to honour the clients who have been with us from through the years.”