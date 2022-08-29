Ballygawley shooting incident arose after ‘disagreement’

A SHOOTING incident at a restaurant in Ballygawley in the early hours of Sunday morning occurred after a disagreement in the premises, a court has been told.

Andrew McCrum (20) of Millix Road, who has been charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition with intent to endanger life or property and assisting offenders, was granted bail when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

A Detective Constable said she believed she could connect McCrum to the charges.

She added that McCrum’s father, Robert is a co-accused and remained outstanding.

The court was told that police received a report from the restaurant that shots had been fired at the premises. It was alleged that the defendant and his father, Robert McCrum, attended the premises and that his father had fired the shots while the defendant had gone into the premises.

It was also alleged that Robert McCrum had a disagreement in the restaurant prior to the incident and had left before returning to the premises and this incident occurring.

He said Andrew McCrum admitted being at the premises, but denies knowing what his father’s intention when he attended. The father and son subsequently left the area.

The Detective Constable said that at the moment they could not account for all the firearms used in this incident and whether they remained outstanding.

She said there was also a fear of interference with witnesses and that Mr McCrum’s father, who is a co-accused in the case, remains outstanding.

The Detective Constable added that witnesses were in fear and that the defendant lived in close proximity to the premises which were targeted.

The court was also told that a substantial number of guns had been seized from the address and that the defendant, his brother and father were all holders of firearms licence.

The police said that they were having difficulty identifying which firearm was used because a number of witnesses were refusing to participate in the investigation.

Defence solicitor, Niamh McAnallen, said that McCrum contested the charges being made against him.

Andrew McCrum was released on his own bail of £500 with conditions. These include that he reside at the address of his grandfather in Aughnacloy, does not enter Ballygawley as defined by 40 mph speed limit, does not contact witnesses or the co-accused in the case, and observes a curfew between 10pm and 6am each day.

The case was adjourned until September 21 next at Dungannon Magistrates Court.