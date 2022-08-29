This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Ballygawley shooting incident arose after ‘disagreement’

  • 29 August 2022
Ballygawley shooting incident arose after ‘disagreement’
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 29 August 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Anglers on Tyrone rivers urged to report pink salmon catches Local council launches new biodiversity strategy Man injured in Sion Mills collision has died Strabane protesters say ‘We stand behind you Fiona’

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY