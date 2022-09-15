Bank holiday to mark day of Queen’s funeral

A BANK holiday will be observed across the North on Monday, the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, with some disruption anticipated across the health, justice, education and commercial sectors.

Pubic arrangements surrounding the event include the closure of all GP surgeries, with schools being advised to do the same.

However, while Education Minister, Michelle McIllveen, has told principals they should treat the bank holiday as an ‘exceptional closure day’, each school retains the ultimate discretion whether to shut or not.

SILENCE

Those which decide to remain open have been instructed to observe a two-minute silence at 11am.

And, while GPs across Tyrone will be closed on Monday, the Western Health Trust has said it will be operating an ‘enhanced’ bank holiday service, with many appointments going ahead, including chemotherapy. With the state holiday declared at short notice, many will have pre-arranged medical appointments for Monday. Across the water, there have already been reports that many English patients have been reporting having these long-awaited appointments rescheduled.

Here, however, the Trust has said it wants to minimise disruption as much as possible. It will contact any patients whose appointments have been cancelled or rescheduled.

“The Trusts will be operating enhanced bank holiday services in order to reduce the impact on patients and service users,” said a spokesperson. “Trusts will be offering a range of services in addition to those ordinarily provided on a bank holiday. This means they will endeavour to maintain as many scheduled in-patient, day case and diagnostics services as possible, with priority given to those people with greatest clinical need. Chemotherapy sessions will also be maintained.”

Most shops should be presumed closed all day on Monday, however, Asda have made the decision to open their stores from 5pm.

Courts and tribunals business has continued as usual during the period of national mourning, but, according to the Department of Justice (DoJ), most hearings will not take place on Monday.

However, plans are being put in place for emergency court sittings and urgent business, if required. All parties to court or tribunal business subject to rescheduling will be notified. Department for Communities’ offices and business have said that, while Jobs & Benefits offices will be closed on Monday, this will not affect benefit or pension payments. Benefit-related appointments and health assessments originally due to take place on Monday will be rescheduled.

LIGHT UP

Also, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council will illuminate the Strule Arts Centre to commemorate the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The gesture, which is intended ‘to allow a period of reflection’, will see royal purple lights shone upon Strule Arts Centre on Sunday, 18 September, the day before the Queen’s state funeral.

Following the funeral on Monday, the Queen will be laid to rest in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. She will be joined by her husband, Prince Philip, who currently rests in the chapel’s Royal Vault, but will be moved to lie beside the Queen. The Memorial is also the resting place of the Queen’s father, King George VI, her mother, Queen Elizabeth, and her sister, Princess Margaret.