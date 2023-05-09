Batteries stolen from machinery at Newtownstewart quarry

BATTERIES were stolen from heavy plant machinery at a quarry in the Newtownstewart area over the Bank Holiday weekend, the police have revealed.

The incident occurred on Cashty Road sometime between 7pm on Saturday evening and yesterday (Monday) morning.

In the wake of the theft, the PSNI is urging owners of plant machinery stored on farms or business sites, such as quarries, to review their security.

Crime Prevention Officer Mitch Freedman, said, “Plant machinery, and associated parts, are expensive and when stolen or damaged can have significant cost implications for owners. Making the area where machinery is stored secure is crucial.

“Local residents can also help because we know that increased vigilance and security are key elements in denying criminals the opportunity to steal machinery or equipment.

“Local residents know their local area best so should anyone notice something which looks suspicious, or are aware of machinery being moved at odd times, or notice unusual attention being paid to machinery stored at a site, call us on 101, always 999 in an emergency.”

Anyone who was on Cashty Road between these times and saw any suspicious activity, or who has been offered batteries of this nature for sale in suspicious circumstances, is urged to call 101, quoting 492 of 08/05/23.