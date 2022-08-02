Begley calls for carers to receive cost of living payment

SINN Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley, has written to the British Treasury pressing for Carer’s Allowance to be included as a qualifying benefit for the £650 ‘Cost of Living’ support payments.

Currently, only those who have received Universal Credit, Income-Based Job Seeker’s Allowance, Income support, Working Tax Credit, Tax Credit, or the Government Pension will receive the support payment.

The West Tyrone MP believes that due to ‘unprecedented’ cost rises this payment should be extended to people who receive Carer’s Allowance.

Advertisement

Órfhlaith Begley MP said, “Most people in receipt of the very basic Carer’s Allowance benefit either provide full-time care to a disabled person – mostly a family member – or are trying to juggle their caring duties with some form of low-paid part-time employment.

“Despite the indispensable role that carers play in providing unpaid care within the community, they are, disproportionately, among those on the lowest income, with women, who form the majority of carers, particularly affected.

“The unprecedented rise in living costs are pushing even more carers and their families into poverty.

“The British government needs to recognise the deteriorating plight of carers and act on this now.

“At the very least, Carer’s Allowance needs to be included as a qualifying benefit for the ‘Cost of Living’ support payments,and I have written to the British Treasury pressing for this to change to be made.”