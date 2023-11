A MAN who caused a disturbance at a service station and later bit a police officer has been granted bail.

Jack Barkley, 20, of Suffolk Road, Belfast, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court with regard to an incident that took place in Omagh.

Police told the Court that on October 28 at 3.59pm, they received a phone call from staff at the Culmore service station on Dromore Road saying there was a ‘man going mad’.

It was later disclosed that at 2.30pm, a male and a female entered the store with the latter taking a number of items. They returned with the female returning some of the items.

The male, Barkley, then demanded cigarettes and was told he wouldn’t be sold them unless every item was returned by his companion. He then became aggressive and assaulted the counter assistant and shouted, “I’ll knockout any man here that has a problem with me.”

At 4.20pm, police arrested Barkley and found valium tablets on his person.

Despite being handcuffed, Barkley was able to slip free one hand to injure one police officer’s shoulder and bite another.

It was revealed to the court that Barkley has, since 2017, 53 previous convictions. He suffers from psychosis and appears to abuse prescription medicine.

Police said they objected to bail as Barkley had been bailed on a drugs offence in Belfast but didn’t appear in Court. They also stated that there was a concern that the defendant would be a “genuine risk to the community”.

Defending barrister, Chris McCann, told the court that his client is from a difficult family and medical background and asked if a no alcohol and drug use conditions could be attached to bail conditions for Barkley.

District Judge Francis Rafferty granted bail to Barkley at £500. He was told to reside at an appropriate address, attend all counselling appointments regarding his mental health, not to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs unless the latter are prescribed, was told to stay away from Dromore Road in Omagh and to not contact the injured party.

The case was adjourned to November 14 at Omagh Magistrates Court.