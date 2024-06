A LARGE-SCALE benefit concert will take place in Strabane next month in support of a young Lifford girl currently undergoing cancer treatment in Dublin.

Thirteen-year-old Maisie Simpson (pictured), whose mum Louise is from Strabane, was recently diagnosed with lymphoma and it is hoped that the concert fundraiser will help the family with financial costs incurred at this time.

Taking place at St Pat’s Hall on June 17, the concert is being organised by local singer Kenny Crawford who is Maisie’s uncle along with with former Eurovision star and family friend, Micky Joe Harte.

Both Kenny and Mickey Joe will be performing on the night, along with country music stars Johnny Brady and Claudia Buckley.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up by family friend, Kayleigh Harte which has raised over £10,000 in just a few weeks.

Maisie is a promising footballer and plays for Robert Emmet’s GAA in Castlefin and was also selected to play for the under-13s Donegal squad.

Speaking yesterday (Wednesday) Mickey Joe Harte said that it was a ‘no brainer’ to organise the concert.

He said, “I have known Maisie’s dad Paul and the family for a very long time and it was a complete no-brainer to organise the concert.

“I am very happy that everyone we asked to play said yes and we can raise a bit of money to ensure that all excess costs the family might have are covered.”

Maisie’s uncle Kenny Crawford is best known for his being a finalist on the TG4 show Glor Tire.

Kenny remarked, “Maisie is a fantastic person who lights up every room she enters and the whole family loves her.

“My mother, Maisie’s granny passed away from lymphoma in 1990 and Maisie is the first person in the family to get cancer since.”

He added, “The concert was very easy to organise as all the performers were very generous with their time and everyone we asked to play said yes. We want to raise as much money as possible to help with medical costs and some of the money will also go to Ronald McDonald House; they provide a home for families of seriously ill children where they can cook, sleep, be together, and be only moments away from their sick child.”

Anyone interested in purchasing a ticket can do so in various shops in both Lifford and Strabane. You can also contact Kenny Crawford directly on social media.