A 20-YEAR-OLD man who left his victim needing metal plates in his jaw after a violent assault has been ordered to pay £2,500 in compensation.

Darragh Nixon, of Main Street, Beragh, was sentenced at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday for causing grievous bodily harm and attempted criminal damage following an incident outside a bar in Omagh on March 19, 2023.

The court was told that Nixon became involved in an argument that had already been resolved and proceeded to punch the victim twice in the face, breaking his jaw.

The injured man had to be held inside the premises by security staff due to the severity of his injuries.

Shortly afterwards, the injured party’s mother arrived at the bar. Nixon walked in front of her car and punched her front bonnet, the court heard.

The victim was then taken to hospital and underwent surgery with anaesthetic to treat his broken jaw. Plates and screws had to be surgically inserted due to the extent of his injuries.

The 20-year-old was later arrested and at interview he admitted punching the injured man, but said he ‘didn’t think it was hard enough to cause injury’.

He also admitted striking the car, but said he thought the driver was attempting to run him over.

The severity of the injuries were detailed in the pre-sentence report, which stated that the victim could not eat for 90 days, will likely require further dental care and had to undergo therapy due to the trauma inflicted by the defendant.

The injured man further stated that he no longer feels comfortable going out to drink following the incident.

Defence counsel Joe McCann highlighted how serious Nixon took the offences, pointing out the family members that attended with the defendant in court.

Mr McCann asked for credit for Nixon’s guilty plea, notifying the court that the young man handed in £1,000 in compensation to his instructing solicitor, Michael Fahy.

It was said that Nixon worked as a butcher locally, had no previous convictions and was ‘rarely’ a drinker.

Mr McCann highlighted that, in the pre-sentence report, Nixon was deemed a ‘low likelihood’ of re-offending, adding that the defendant has no further charges pending.

District Judge Magill gave credit for Nixon’s guilty plea and lack of criminal record.

However, he noted that the serious incident arose from Nixon getting involved in an argument, which was already over, and repeated the words said to the defendant in interview that ‘one punch can kill’.

Judge Magill sentenced Nixon to nine months in custody, which he then suspended for three years.

A compensation order was also ordered by Judge Magill of £2,500, although he said it ‘should have been higher’ but due to Nixon’s income and family life he kept it to the stated amount.