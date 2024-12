THE funeral has taken place in Lisburn of the 46 year-old man who died as a result of a collision on the Moylagh Road outside Beragh shortly before Christmas.

Paul Spence from Conway Street in the city was laid to rest in Lisburn New Cemetery Blaris Extension following the service at Thompson’s Funeral Church.

Mourners heard how the father of three was someone who would do anything for his family.

Mr Spence died as a result of the one vehicle crash on the Moylagh Road about a mile from Beragh on December 23. A haulier, he was carrying animal meal for TJ Booth and Sons near Ballygawley. They paid tribute to him, and said that they were ‘heartbroken and devastated by his death.

Speaking at her brother’s funeral, Paul’s sister, Jenny, thanked the emergency services who attended to him on the Moylagh Road. She also expressed the family’s gratitude to all those who had contacted them since the tragic death.

“I would like to thank, on behalf of the family, the emergency services who worked on Paul and with him last Monday and for all that you did for him,” she said.

She went on to recount her brother’s love of golf, and the opportunity to visit their grandparents house in Castleblayney to play with his cousins. She added that he cherished the many friendships which he had made at both primary and secondary school.

“If anything was wrong or happened to me, Paul was always the first to jump to my defence. We shared a special bond between brother and sister and this is something which I will treasure forever,” she added.