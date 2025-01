THE Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has confirmed that they have detected bird flu in a wild goose near Black Lough in Dungannon.

This is the first wild bird positive found in the North since September 2023.

DAERA said that ‘excellent biosecurity’ was the best defence for reducing the risk of transmission to poultry or other captive birds.

A biosecurity checklist is available on the DAERA website.

There has not been an outbreak in a commercial setting in Northern Ireland since December 2021.

In December, the highly contagious virus was in the carcass of a dead buzzard found in Co Galway.