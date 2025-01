THE Omagh Rotary Club began 2025 on a positive note with its traditional New Year’s Message lunch which was well-attended by members and guests at the Silverbirch Hotel.

An inspiring message of hope was delivered by guest-of-honour, Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rt Rev Andrew Forster, who was welcomed by the Omagh club president, Peter Waterson.

The Bishop also blessed the various messages which had been placed on the ‘Tree of Remembrance’ during the club’s charity fundraising event at an Omagh supermarket over the Christmas period.

During the lunch, it was revealed that the event successfully raised more than £4,000 for Air Ambulance NI and Rotary charities.

Another special item during the day’s proceedings was the presentation of a prestigious Paul Harris Fellow award to club stalwart, Eddie Scott, for his long-time service and support of Omagh Rotary Club and he received a standing ovation.

The presentation was made by past district governor of Rotary Ireland, Sean FitzGerald, who paid warm tribute to Mr Scott.

A cheque for more than £1,600 was also presented to Sheena Havlin of Marie Curie, which was raised by Omagh Rotary Club and its sister organisation, Omagh Inner Wheel, at a recent coffee morning in South West College, Omagh campus.

In expressing thanks Ms Havlin said the money would be most valuable in helping provide care locally.

Representatives of Omagh Inner Wheel were among those present, including its president, Janet Howard, and a time of silence was held in respect of a former president and stalwart of that club, Margaret Mitchell, who sadly passed away recently.

Mr Waterson presented a gift of appreciation to the Bishop and thanked him for taking time out of his busy schedule to join in the New Year’s gathering.

The president also thanked all those who had assisted in the charity fundraising events and extended best wishes to all for 2025.

Those good wishes and thanks were also extended to the president for his ongoing efforts by long-time member and past president of the club, John Moore.

Omagh Rotary Club meets weekly in the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, on Thursdays at 1pm and a club spokesperson said new members would be most welcome.