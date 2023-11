STRABANE could be set for a jobs boost for up to 30 people, if a restaurant chain’s plans come to fruition.

Speaking to this newspaper, the management of coffee shop and eatery, Bob and Bert’s have said they hope to have an outlet up and running in the town as soon as next Spring.

Currently boasting 14 locations all across the North, with a further 13 in Scotland and England, Bob and Bert’s told the Chronicle that they are already in negotiations with a Strabane landlord and are anticipating reaching an agreement.

On Sunday evening the company’s social media department posted a photo of the Pavillion Retail Park, leading to speculation that it’s new home could be the site of the former Caffe Fresco.

Speaking this week, Colm McClean of Bob and Bert’s said, “Strabane has always been a target town for Bob and Bert’s and we have been trying to get in a site in the town for the last five years with little success, due to our size and location requirements.

“We have looked at a number of sites in the town in recent weeks and we hope to confirm an exact location next month. We are currently in negotiations with a landlord and it is our hope to reach an agreement soon and hope to be in operation early next year, Spring at the latest.”

Mr McClean also confirmed that any potential investment in Strabane would represent a spend in the region of £350,000 in terms of fitting out any premises to the standards required and that the company generally employs between 25 and 30 staff in a range of positions.

Commenting on developments, Strabane independent councillor, Raymond Barr remarked, “Any job creation for Strabane must be welcomed and, if the rumours are true, then the former Caffe Fresco unit is the perfect place for it.

“Between this and the new Lidl store opening next month, hopefully it will kickstart a bit of economic development in the town and generate more footfall.”