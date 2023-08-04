Bomb hoax accused denied bail for the third time

A 29-year-old accused of possessing items for use in preperation of a terrorist attack has been refused bail for a third time.

Sean Pearson of Culmore Park, Omagh, was arrested in connection with an alleged hijacking incident on May 6 of this year.

Pearson is accused of possessing gloves, a timer switch, gas canisters and adhesive tape in suspicious circumstances for preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism.

The charges relate to a hijacking incident outside Omagh, and a bomb alert at the town’s police station shortly afterwards.

The court heard from a police detective that, “On the night of the King’s Coronation, the injured party was visiting St Mary’s Church in Clanabogan when he was approached by two males claiming to be in the IRA.”

“A third man appeared with an alleged firearm and a device was placed in the boot of the victim’s car, with one of the masked men saying, ‘Take it to the (police) barracks. You have 20 minutes’.”

They removed the man’s phone and, out of coercion, he drove to the PSNI station and alerted staff.

A major security operation was launched and a hoax device was recovered containing a gas canister, low-grade explosives, a timer switch and adhesive tape.

Pearson is alleged to have appeared on CCTV at a Strabane shop purchasing gas canisters and a mechanical switch.

Similar CCTV footage was also seen at a shop in Omagh where Pearson was allegedly seen purchasing adhesive tape.

Both transactions were made by card.

Pearson was arrested, released and rearrested but made no comment to all questions.

Bail was refused in the first hearing as the detective pointed out Pearson’s involvement in a republican parade in 2018 where he was allegedly spotted wearing military fatigues with a facemask and beret. A matter is also under consideration for phoning hoaxes.

Bail was refused again on July 11 due to a pending forensic report.

A third bail hearing was launched on Tuesday at Omagh Magistrates Court.

‘republican terrorism’

The police detective opposed, stating that, “We believe the defendant is supportive of dissident republican terrorism and his mindset will not change.”

However, the defence barrister argued to the court, “Forensically, this is a rather uncomplicated case.

“The results have back negative for the component parts of the device with no DNA link or fingerprints to my client.

“He has not been charged in respect to the hijacking,” he said.

The defence barrister continued, “It cannot be said that the items in question were used to construct the device.”

District Judge Alan White responded, “But that is the case, it stands on the basis of the evidence.”

The defence barrister replied, “I say the evidence is very weak.

“I accept it’s a circumstantial case but I wonder what strand the prosecution are actually relying on.

“It seems to be the bought items, but they aren’t sure if they were involved in the hoax device or not,” he concluded.

However, the application was again denied by Judge White, who said, “I don’t accept there is no evidence though I agree that it is weak.

“The fact that no forensic evidence has emerged doesn’t change the position.”

Pearson returned to custody and will appear via video link later this month.