Bomb inquiry could take two years to complete

A PUBLIC inquiry into the Omagh bomb may take two years to complete, it is understood.

Last week, British Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris, announced the probe into the 1998 atrocity which claimed the lives of 31 people, including unborn twins.

He said that the new inquiry will examine whether the Real IRA attack could have been prevented.

Advertisement

Families representing some of the bereaved have been informed that the inquiry could begin towards the end of 2024.

It is expected that the first step towards the holding of inquiry will be to decide on the chairperson.

Then, the Terms of Reference will be decided upon an investigation panel will also be appointed.

Both the Omagh Support and Self Help Group and Families Moving On were informed of the decision to hold the inquiry by the Secretary of State last week during a private visit to the town.

Michael Gallagher of the Omagh Support and Self Help Group described announcement of the inquiry as “fantastic news.”

“I thought that it was something that I would never hear… It is a very important step forward,” said Mr Gallagher.

“In 1996, in Manchester city centre, the IRA left a truck bomb with 3,300 pounds of explosives in a shopping complex. Before the police and bomb disposal arrived, the centre had been evacuated by civilian security staff. Not one person lost their lives and that was two years before the Omagh bomb.

Advertisement

“If there are deficiencies within the system, hopefully they will be identified and rectified, that’s part of the function of a public inquiry.”