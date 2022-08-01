Book of Condolence delayed by equality regulations,

EQUAL status regulations governing Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s ‘Expression of Sympathy’ protocol delayed the local authority from opening an online Book of Condolence for the late former First Minister, David Trimble.

Tributes to the politician and ex-Ulster Unionist leader, who died last week at the age of 77, were paid at the council’s monthly meeting on Thursday night. But it emerged that the council had been unable to open a Book of Condolence because they had not received approval from one of the 40 elected representatives – Fermanagh-based independent, Eamon Keenan.

He subsequently held his hands up, saying his failure to respond to correspondence in relation to the Book of Condolence was an oversight.

Advertisement

Cllr Keenan said he had no objections to the Book of Condolence being opened.

His intervention saved the day, but only after some heated discussions after the UUP proposed that the requirement to consult all 40 councillors – including independents – on matters such as this should be removed.

Chief executive, Alison McCullagh, said that, since 2019, the major parties, independents and smaller parties had equal status in relation to deciding on the council’s ‘Expressions of Sympathy’ protocol.

Trillick Sinn Féin councillor, Stephen McCann, said one councillor should not be in a position to frustrate the will of all the others.

The council online Book of Condolence has now opened, and a number of councillors, paid warm tributes to the contribution of Lord Trimble to the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement.

Chair, Sinn Féin’s Barry McElduff, said he had been present at the talks in Stormont Buildings in 1998.

He said he could “distinctly recollect” the moment when Lord Trimble affirmed the Good Friday Agreement.

Advertisement

“He was a co-architect of the Agreement with a number of others and I want to acknowledge that political courage,” Mr McElduff added.

Veteran Ulster Unionist councillor, Allan Rainey, also paid tribute. He said he had known Lord Trimble for many years and his former party leader was someone whose place in history was “assured”.

Meanwhile, senior politicians from Tyrone and across the North will attend the funeral for the Former First Minister David Trimble today (Monday).

The service will be held at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church at 12.30pm.