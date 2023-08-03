Brookmount Road resurfacing scheme starts next week

A RESURFACING scheme for Brookmount Road, Omagh is due to commence on Monday.

The works includes strengthening and resurfacing of 338 metres of carriageway from Randall Drive to Brook Valley.

To help ensure the safety of those using the road and to facilitate the works it will be necessary to operate a road closure at times from 9.30am to 4.30pm from Monday, August 7-Friday, August 18 otherwise Traffic Control System will be operational.

During the closure the a two-way diversion will be via the A5 Great Northern Road and U1539 Tamlaght Road.

Completion of the work is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.