BT information van coming to Omagh this weekend

An information truck will be in Omagh this weekend to answer questions from local customers, many of whom believe that their landlines could soon be shut down.

Concerned that there are misinformed fears circulating about the future of landlines and broadband locally, BT have decided to dispatch staff to the town from September 17 to 19 at Market Square.

In a public statement, BT have said, “Landlines in the UK are going digital by 2025.

“Although the landline isn’t going away, we know that you might have questions or would like to know more about this industry-wide change.

“Throughout September, we’ll be heading to towns and cities across Northern Ireland where we’ll have a team on hand who can tell you what Digital Voice is, why the change is necessary and what it means for you.

“You don’t have to pre-book, just turn up.”

The drop-in truck will be in Omagh from September 17 to 19 from 9:00 and

17:00 at 1 Omagh Street, Market Square, Omagh,BT78 7EE

For more information, visit www.bt.com/digitalvoic