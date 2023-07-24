Buildings damaged severe Castlederg flash floods

A FLASH flood on Saturday night has caused ‘extensive’ damage to buildings in Castlederg, as the town experienced its wettest 24-hour period in 53 years.

As the streets were turned into rivers within a matter of minutes, members of the Castlederg community rushed to one another’s aid to mitigate the torrents that threatened not only family homes and businesses, but farmer’s livestock, as well.

One Derg councillor, who was part of the community response to the crisis, told the Tyrone Herald how ‘things could have been even worse’.

Advertisement

Cllr Ruairí McHugh said, “Unfortunately, we were not able to prevent all properties from being damaged, and at least half a dozen have suffered extensive harm.

“However, if it were not for the good people of the Derg area helping each other, things would have been far worse, and many more homes could have been destroyed.”

Further areas damaged by what is being deemed ‘the worst flash flooding in more than half a century’, included Drumquin and Fintona, and local people personally affected are being urged to access a special relief fund that is expected to be opened up to provide compensation.

The Department for Communities (DfC) are believed to be using the Scheme for Emergency Financial Assistance (SEFA) to support those afflicted by the floods.

“I received my first call at about 7.30pm on Saturday night, from which point, my phone never stopped until the morning,” said Ruairí McHugh, a Sinn Féin councillor for the Derg area.

“We went to a house where there was teenage girl home alone.

“A river of water poured down the road out the front of the property, and the water was rising around the walls of the house.

Advertisement

“The young girl was, obviously, very distressed.”

Fortunately, this was one of the many houses that were saved on Saturday night.

“I have to credit all the emergency services for the work they done in preventing homes and businesses from being flooded.

“As well as that though, I have to commend the local community, who were there for each other straight away.

“Neighbours mobilised to erect sandbag barriers, and farmers took their tractors and tankers to the worst affected areas, pumping water away to stop vulnerable properties being ruined.”

However, in spite of the fast and effective reaction from both emergency services and the public, a number of properties were damaged, and, at the time of writing, many farm animals are still unaccounted for.

“It was the worst flooding I have ever seen,” said the Derg councilor, claiming the only precedent to have come during the catastrophic floods of 1987.

A Drumquin farmer told the TyroneHerald that the flooding has stopped him from doing a proper count of his sheep, leaving him still unsure whether any have been lost or killed.

“Sheep got trapped against fences, and many lambs and ewes were separated.

“We do not know if we have lost any for certain yet because we still cannot get to them.”

Sinn Féin MP, Órfhlaith Begley has offered victim’s her assistance to help access the SEFA.

“I have been in contact with DFC to request that the scheme is activated.

“Those who have had their homes flooded should be able to access the SEFA for financial compensation.

“If you require assistance accessing this please get in touch.”