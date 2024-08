TWO men accused of breaking into the same property in Dungannon twice within one week have been remanded in custody.

No bail application was made on behalf of either Liam Patrick Kevin Murray (37), of Drumkee Villas, Dungannon or Kevin Mark Brendan Murray (37), of Bernagh Gardens, Dungannon, when they appeared before Strabane Magistrates Court via videolink last Thursday morning.

Both men are charged with possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife, and breaking into a property at Woodburn Crescent, Annaghshee, Dunganon with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm on a female occupant on July 24, 2024.

They are further charged with breaking into the same property, criminal damage and making threats to kill on July 30 this year.

Meanwhile, Kevin Murray is also accused of assaulting a police officer on the latter date.

During their brief appearance in court on Thursday, both defendants were connected to the charges.

The duo were then remanded in custody to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on August 28.