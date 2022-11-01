Burglary at Sixmilecross workshop

POLICE are appealing for information following the burglary of £21,00 worth of farm equipment from a workshop in Flushtown Road in Sixmilecross.

Constable McGonigle said, “Sometime between 6pm on Sunday October, 30, and 10.30am yesterday, Monday, October 31, thieves broke into the property and stole a substantial quantity of farming equipment.

“The equipment, which is worth an estimated £21,000, includes a cattle trailer, a quad, power washers and power tools.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area, have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries, or who may have any information on the whereabouts of this equipment, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 622 of 31/10/22.”

Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .

The Full list of equipment stolen: 1 x Porter cattle trailer – 12 x 6 foot with black roof and attached VRM: KHZ7610, 1 x Yamaha Grizzley quad – red in colour VRM: LF11BSY – 350CC, Frame number: VG5AH21W0B0501991 Engine number: H326E001844, 2 x Power washers, 1 x Compressor, 1 x Milwaukee impact drill, 1 x Milwaukee grinder, 1 x MIG welder and mask, 1 x Stick welder, 1 x New bought chainsaw, 1 x STIL crosscut, 2 x 9 inch grinder, 1 x SIP Powerpack, 2 x Draper socket sets, 1 x Jigsaw ,1 x Axel stand ,2 x Jacks , 2 x PEL electric fencers.

Along with various other fencing tools including several hammers, Draper fencing tool, 2 x sets of wrenches and a box containing keys to a digger and tractor.