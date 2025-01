A special event to celebrate Burns Night will be held in Omagh next week.

The unique evening, taking place on Thursday, January 23 at 8pm at St Columba’s Church, Omagh, will feature Gerarda McCann and Tom Sweeney backed by the St Mark’s Silver Band from Portadown.

In what is sure to be a memorable occasion for local families, the musical maestros will be playing a programme of Burns and Ulster Scots music under the expert musical direction of Bob Quick who is St Mark’s resident conductor and Gerarda’s M.D.

Advertisement

Both World class performers, Gerarda and Tom need no introduction to Omagh audiences.

Supper on the night will be provided by the St Columba’s catering team.

Tickets for the supper cost £12.50 and can be reserved by calling 07793032766.

This special event is sponsored by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Burns Night funding.