Bus bomb victims return to scene for 35th anniversary

SURVIVORS of the Ballygawley bus bomb attack returned to the scene for a poignant 35th anniversary memorial service on Sunday.

Eight British soldiers were killed in August, 1988 when an IRA roadside bomb exploded on the Curr Road.

They were returning to their base in Omagh after a period of leave.

The massive bomb left a six-foot crater in the road and destroyed the bus, launching some of the victims into surrounding fields.

Marking the 35th anniversary, 25 members of the First Light Infantry Regiment and bereaved families came to remember their friends and loved ones who were killed in the attack.

Delivering a powerful speech, Reverend Diane Matchett focused on the theme of grief for the families.

“You know the full impact of suffering as you have walked through this path of grief,” said Rev Matchett.

“All we have to do in the midst of grief is take one step after another, and for these last 35 years, that is what you have done.

“You have journeyed on with the grace of God and the help and support of family around you.”