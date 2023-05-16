‘Balloon ninja’ has big plans for award- winning soft play area

A POPULAR children’s soft play area outside Beragh has been honoured at a ceremony celebrating the amazing contribution made by entrepreneurs and their new ventures across the UK.

Duff Land, set up by Britain’s Got Talent competitor, Ryan Tracey, won ‘Tourism and Leisure StartUp of the Year’ at the StartUp Awards Northern Ireland.

Ryan, also known as ‘Duff the Balloon Ninja’, famously reached the semi-final stage of the TV talent show in 2017. Along the way, he broke the world record for the fastest time to make five balloon structures blindfolded.

Opened at the start of 2021, Duff Land has grown to be a popular attraction for children from across the county and beyond.

Ryan told the UlsterHerald that he was ‘very proud’ of what has been achieved so far.

He hopes to grow the business even more throughout the coming years.

“I was overwhelmed when I heard the people say we had won the ‘Tourism and Leisure StartUp’ award.

“I think I was more excited than when I broke my world record!

“It is validation that all the hard work we have put in since Duff Land opened is worth it.”

Ryan said that Duff Land had been nominated in two categories.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t win the ‘Rural’ category. But the success in the ‘Tourism and Leisure’ category goes to show that Duff Land isn’t just a bog standard soft play centre; it is so much more.

“I would like to thank all our customers and staff, and everyone who has supported us so far.

“I know we can keep making the business an even bigger success.”