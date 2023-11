BUSINESSES across Mid Ulster are being urged to take advantage of a series of upcoming workshops focused on improving operational efficiencies.

Hosted by Invest Northern Ireland, in partnership with Mid Ulster District Council, the first Operational Excellence workshop, called ‘Improving Processes & Visual Management’, will take place on Thursday, November 16 at The Junction, Dungannon.

It is being held during Mid Ulster Enterprise Week, which provides local businesses with advice, up-to-date information and the opportunity to meet and network with successful, local entrepreneurs.

Encouraging businesses to register for the workshops, Ethna McNamee, Invest NI’s Western Regional Manager, said, “Improving the efficiency of a business increases productivity and profits!

“Many businesses are experiencing increased costs so it is even more important to take the time to look at how current processes might be improved to increase efficiency.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Mid Ulster District Council, to deliver this series of business improvement workshops which will give companies advice and tips on how to improve their competitive advantage by increasing their productivity and profitability.

“We want to help local businesses to grow and be more competitive and would encourage interested companies in the area to sign up to these invaluable workshops.”

Four further workshops scheduled for each of the following Thursdays, in locations across the Mid Ulster area.

Cllr Dominic Molloy, Mid Ulster District Council chair, said, “Mid Ulster District Council is delighted to partner with Invest NI to offer businesses across the district the opportunity to avail of free practical guidance on how to really analyse their cost model, drive efficiency through their operations and ultimately grow sales at a time when the market place has never been more competitive. I would urge businesses to register promptly to secure a place.”

Local businesses can sign up to one or more of the ‘Operational Excellence’ Workshop series at https://www.investni.com/operational-excellence-workshop-series.