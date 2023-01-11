Family ‘delighted’ with local businessman’s accolade

A COOKSTOWN businessman is among the Tyrone recipients of an MBE in King Charles’ first-ever New Year Honours List.

Joseph ‘Norman’ Wilson established CFC Interior in 1974 with his wife, Arlene, and their business is now recognised as one of Ireland’s leading interior design and home furnishing retailers.

In the beginning, they mainly sold furniture and beds. They would close in the evening and the couple would go out and make their furniture delivery runs.

Expanding beyond its humble beginnings, CFC grew to add a wedding list department, fabric shop, giftware department and interior design service before expanding with two additional stores in Derry and Newtownabbey.

“We are overwhelmed and delighted that our father has received this accolade,” said Norman’s daughter, Helen.

“He is a very humble man who has always put people first. He has mentored a lot of people throughout his 50 years in business and has also done a lot of charity work for the MS Society – as well as donating generously towards local raffles in abundance over the years.

“Last year, he held a massive collection for the people of Ukraine that would see our front showroom turned into a sorting centre for donations.

“He has worked so hard and we are all so chuffed and delighted for him.”

Keeping it in the family, Norman and Arlene’s daughter Helen and two sons Paul and Stephen are all involved in the business. Helen runs HR and Giftware, Stephen manages all the stores and runs the Killymoon Bespoke Living outlet. Paul manages staff and sales.

Helen added that Norman’s family and friends are all “delighted” to see that he has received recognition for a lifetime of hard work.