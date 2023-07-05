Full fibre broadband goes live in Gortin

ONE thousand homes and businesses in Gortin are now connectable to gigabit-capable broadband services.

The new broadband infrastructure is being rolled out by telecoms provider Fibrus, which specialises in full fibre broadband solutions for rural and regional communities.

Fibrus has now gone live in the Tyrone village over a week early and is an extension of its broadband infrastructure to the surrounding area.

Advertisement

The company has set out to transform broadband infrastructure here and in the north of England, having already extended its network to over 250,000 premises across both areas.

Shane Haslem, chief operating officer at Fibrus, said, “Fibrus was established to enhance the lives of those living in areas such as Gortin. For too long, regions across Northern Ireland have gone without quality connectivity services, despite being a hub for local businesses and family homes.”

Mr Haslem said that the need for a meaningful online connection was accelerated by the pandemic and continued to be a vital component of everyday life, especially for those living in so-called ‘digital darkness’.

He said, “Many people are continuing to work from home, albeit in a hybrid model. Accessing schoolwork online has become the new norm and it goes without saying that we all enjoy watching our favourite films and shows on streaming platforms.

“That’s why access to high-speed reliable broadband has become like any other utility for modern homes and businesses – it’s as essential as electricity and heating.”

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley said, “Providing the area with the ability to connect to full fibre broadband will enhance the lives of local residents and businesses through access to a secure broadband connection.”

MLA for the area, Tom Buchanan, added, “It is encouraging to see how this full fibre broadband rollout has positively impacted West Tyrone and I’m delighted to see that the service has now been rolled out to the wider area, taking in rural communities such as Gortin in the constituency.”

Advertisement

To find out if you are connectable to Fibrus Fibrefast Fibre Broadband call 028 90993230 or visit www.fibrus.com.