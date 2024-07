STAFF at a Tyrone engineering firm have raised £1,400 for the Southern Area Hospice by taking 10,000 steps every day in May.

As a result, Dungannon-based conveyor pulley specialist Specdrum Ltd has been named the winner of the hospice’s inaugural ‘Step It Up’ corporate challenge in the large business category.

Leanne Bradley, of Specdrum Ltd, said, “Specdrum/Specfab joined the ‘Step it Up’ challenge in May to support Southern Area Hospice, recognising the crucial funds needed for their invaluable work.

“This challenge not only allowed us to give back to the community but also significantly boosted our team’s morale, promoting a great wellness challenge and a shared sense of purpose among our colleagues to collectively reached our steps milestone goal at the end of May. We are delighted to be the winner of the Large Organisation Award presented by Southern Area Hospice for raising the most funds, a testament to our team’s dedication and generosity.”

Seán Boyle, Partnership Development Officer at Southern Area Hospice, added, “We are delighted to announce that local organisations have raised £24,687 as a result of the ‘Step It Up’ challenge.

“With an annual fundraising target of £3.6 million, without the support of local organisations, we simply would be unable to provide our much-needed services. It is so greatly appreciated.”