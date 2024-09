A STRABANE businessman and entrepreneur is celebrating after a book that he co-wrote has been named a ‘best-seller’ on Amazon.

Shane Coyle is was one of 14 contributors to the book ‘Decision – The Gateway to Your Unlimited Potential’ which has been topping the charts in the Psychology category.

Mr Coyle, who writes about business in a monthly blog, is also the managing director of SC Property Sourcing and Investments Ltd – an investment and support firm that works across Ireland the UK and Spain.

The book provides advice for succeeding in high-pressure situations, but it also delves into mental and physical health and how the business world affects both.

Mr Coyle said he was approached to co-author the book by business mentors and that the book’s success has been ‘exciting’.

“It’s a surreal thing to say that you are contributor to a best selling book,” said Mr Coyle.

“We had a celebration and book signing in Dublin after were were named in the Irish Times best seller list.

“The book is full off great stories and advice from brilliant business people and I am so glad for the main two authors Donna Kennedy Slattery and Pat Slattery who I consider mentors of mine.

“In my section of the book, I talk about the ups-and-downs of starting my business, and the rollercoaster of emotions that creates.”

You can order ‘Decision – The Gateway to your Unlimited Potential’ on the website: www.thedecisionbook.com.