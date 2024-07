A SITE manager from Strabane has been recognised as one of the best in the UK after he won a top housing industry award.

Danny Bonner, who works for McGettigan Homes Ltd at the Evish Square site is celebrating this week having received a Pride in the Job 2024 Quality Award from NHBC.

Widely considered the Oscars of the house building industry, Pride in the Job has become the benchmark for exceptional site managers. Judging is rigourous with assessment across six key areas: Consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Celebrating Danny’s success, Paul McGettigan, director of McGettigan Homes Ltd said, “Congratulations to our site manager Danny on receiving this award for his outstanding work at Evish Square. We would also like to recognise our entire team of employees, subcontractors and suppliers who have contributed to this achievement.

“Phase one of the development for Clanmil Housing Association is due for completion at the end of July and we appreciate the hard work involved in getting to this stage.”