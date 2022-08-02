SWC launches Career Builder initiative

A UNIQUE employability and career preparation initiative to help post-16 learners develop professional skills has been launched by South West College (SWC).

The new Career Builder programme runs alongside their BTEC Extended Diploma, which is the equivalent to three A-Levels.

Nowadays, employers are looking for more than just a qualification. They want candidates who can hit the ground running and add instant value to their business.

Advertisement

In response to industry demand, South West College has developed a new suite of Career Builder programmes at Level 3, which gives learners a qualification in their chosen subject plus a qualification showing their industry skills and experience alongside a raft of activities, aiming to help learners progress and get the job they want.

MENTORING

As part of the programme, post-16 learners will gain a Diploma in Industry Skills qualification and wide experience in work and work-based projects, including one-to-one industry mentoring and site visits.

Students will also have the opportunity to participate in industry masterclasses, CV and interview prep; skills boot camps and skills competitions to ensure students will finish college with the qualifications, skills and experience needed to gain and succeed in employment.

The SWC Career Builder course enhancement programme is now enrolling across all four campuses for September 2022 start and is available on the following courses – the Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Information Technology, Engineering, Construction and the Built Environment and Health and Social Care.

Padraig McNamee, Head of Faculty, Automotive, Computing and Engineering at South West College, said, “Our employer partners consistently tell us that these skills are critical in preparing learners to thrive in their careers, and we are delighted to give learners the opportunity to develop these valuable skills through real-world project and industry collaboration.”

DYNAMIC

Advertisement

Current student Gavin Beacom, studying on the Level 3 Extended Diploma in IT, said he had really benefited from a more dynamic approach to learning.

He said, “Overall, I have enjoyed the course’s project-based learning aspect. The opportunity to work on real-life projects and challenges developed by our client Allstate has provided me with a more profound knowledge, which has built up my confidence and allowed me to develop more skills for the future, in line with what employers are looking for.”

Aine McNamee, a business analyst for IT firm Allstate, said, “As a client, we have enjoyed working with the college and the students via project-based learning and active exploration. It has been great to see the students grow in confidence, and the standard of work compared to the beginning of the project has been phenomenal.

“As a result, the students now have a better understanding of real-world projects and have developed their confidence and skillset making them more industry-ready.”

l For further information on the Career Builder Programme, follow South West College on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or to apply, visit www.swc.ac.uk.