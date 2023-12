A DROMORE convenience store that underwent a major redevelopment a year ago has received a top honour at the 2023 Neighbourhood Retailer (NR) Awards.

Dromore ViVO was named the category 2 ‘Neighbourhood Retailer of the Year’.

The award was gratefully received by brothers Aiden and Michael Corry, who have co-owned the store for the last 17 years.

Speaking to the UlsterHerald, Aiden said, “Both myself and Michael were delighted to have received the award – we never dreamt of getting it out of the 300 people who entered.

“A great deal of investment has went into getting the store to where it is today and the success is all thanks to staff and customers.”

Having created in excess of 25 new jobs in the local area through the development, Aiden highlighted the enthusiasm and dedication of their staff.

“They have been a great asset to us and we owe them a big thank you for the work they have done this past year,” he continued.

“Of course without customers, you are nothing in this business and the community have been a huge support to us this past year and we thank them for their loyalty,” Aiden added.

The delighted co-owner said that 2023 had seen a new community spirit ignited within the store.

“The shop is almost like a community hub now where people gather and socialise – and that is nice to see,” he claimed.

Looking ahead to the New Year, Aiden added, “We have still a few bits and pieces to do throughout the store, and, in 2024, we will continue to improve, modernise and keep with the times.”