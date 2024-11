A 40-YEAR-OLD man has been fined and given penalty points after being caught speeding at 90mph on the A5.

Andrew McGaffin, of Parkstown Lane, Gilford, Craigavon, was convicted at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday for the offence, which occurred on August 23.

McGaffin was detected driving at 90mph on the Doogary Road, 30mph over the speed limit.

Defence counsel Brian O’Sullivan described McGaffin as a ‘busy man’ but admitted the speed was ‘fully unacceptable’.

District Judge Ted Magill remarked that McGaffin was ‘on the cusp’ of disqualification, but instead imposed five penalty points and fined him £250.