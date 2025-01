A CARRICKMORE mother has proven that it’s never too late to start a new career and achieve your dreams following her graduation from a South West College accounting programme.

Though she is a busy mum, Sinead McGurk always wanted to gain an accountancy qualification, and this unrelenting drive saw her sign up to South West College’s (SWC) Accounting Technicians Ireland (ATI) programme – a part-time course conveniently located at her local further education college.

Sinead enrolled in the ATI Level 4 Certificate for Accounting Technicians, a programme that provides a fast track to a rewarding career in accounting while offering the flexibility to balance work and family commitments.

After excelling in her studies at SWC’s Omagh campus, Sinead progressed to the Level 5 diploma and achieved an extraordinary milestone; ranking among the top ten students in Ireland in the Accounting Technicians Ireland (ATI) May 2024 exams.

Reflecting on her two-year journey, Sinead said that the option to study part-time was ‘brilliant’ and ‘suited her perfectly’.

“I could work four days a week, be a busy mum in the evenings, and take one day out of my job to focus on my studies,” she said.

”It allowed me to work, earn, and learn while reaching my career goals.

“The tutors were incredibly supportive, and their encouragement was key to my success. I’ve also built some amazing connections, both personally and professionally, which have been life changing.

“To anyone in a similar situation, I’d say just go for it – you won’t regret it.”