Caldwell shooting: Police arrest two men

DETECTIVES investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh have arrested two men this morning (Friday).

A 28-year-old man was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following the search of a house in the Omagh area.

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old man was also arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following the search of a property in the Dungannon area.

Advertisement

Both men have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning, and remain in custody at this time.

There have now been 17 arrests made in connection to the ongoing investigation.