SENIOR PSNI detective John Caldwell, who was shot last year in Omagh, is taking legal action against an Alliance Party MLA over claims made in a BBC documentary into the murder of Katie Simpson.

DCI Caldwell has issued proceedings against Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister and the BBC following allegations that were made on a Spotlight programme. The programme examined the police investigation into Ms Simpson’s death and whether some officers were initially reluctant to investigate the showjumper’s death as a potential crime.

During the documentary, Ms McAllister made comments about Mr Caldwell as head of a team within the PSNI.

WP Tweed and Co, representing Mr Caldwell, said in a statement, “We have been consulted by DCI John Caldwell in relation to the BBC Spotlight programme into the death of Katie Simpson.

“Our client is deeply conscious of the tragic circumstances of Katie’s murder and that the PSNI Chief Constable has apologised for flaws and shortcomings in the initial investigation.

“The programme did raise very important concerns regarding the handling of the police investigation. However, our client is not the subject of any PSNI disciplinary process.

“Our client totally and categorically denies the false allegations and inaccuracies that seek to undermine his personal and professional reputation.

“Accordingly, we have been instructed to take appropriate action against Nuala McAllister MLA and the BBC.”

During the weekend, the MLA for North Belfast’s solicitor pledged she would fight the case.

Kevin Winters of KRW Law said on behalf of Ms McAllister, “As a highly respected political representative she was approached to expose serious failings with the PSNI investigation into the killing of Katie Simpson.

“That included participating in a BBC Spotlight documentary.

“My client stands by her intensely researched commentary and will strenuously defend any proceedings issued challenging her contribution to that broadcast.”

A BBC spokesperson said, “Spotlight’s investigation raised issues of significant public interest and was made in accordance with the BBC’s editorial guidelines.”