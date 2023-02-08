Call for awareness over electric car parking spaces

A CALL has been made for people to be more aware of where they park, following a number of incidents whereby electric car owners were unable to charge their vehicles.

Strabane councillor, Paul Gallagher was speaking out after he was approached by locals who were unable to charge their vehicles at points situated in the grounds of Riversdale Leisure Centre due to other cars being parked there.

“I was approached a couple of months back by a few local motorists who complained that they were unable to charge their electric vehicles at their nearest point, which happens to be the car park at Riversdale,” he explained. “The reason for that is that other motorists, who do not need the points, frequently take up the spaces, which can leave the electric car owners with inadequate energy with which to complete daily journeys. I spoke with the manager at Riversdale and he erected a sign, which unfortunately hasn’t had the desired effect.

“In a car park which has numerous spaces, I don’t understand why those without electric cars feel the need to take up these spaces. I would ask those parking in the car park to please stay away from the spaces if you do not need them.”

When approached for a comment, a spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said, “There is the facility for public to use the electric charging spaces at Riversdale Leisure Centre, however due to demand for activities at the centre, these are not always available. New signage has been recently installed to highlight that the spaces are there to facilitate charging, and we will continue to monitor the situation.

“We would like to remind people that these charging points provide an essential service, and are in increasing demand. Please avail of the other parking spaces available, and ensure you are not inconveniencing other drivers who rely on the charging points provided.”