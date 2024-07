FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has been urged to explore the holding and promoting of events at Gortin Glens Forest Park.

Cllr Barry McElduff told a recent meeting the facility had ‘enormous potential’.

He further added that local people have taken numerous initiatives, “but I know that they are also hoping for support from the council as a corporate body”.

Cllr McElduff said Pomeroy Forest Park had recently launched and re-launched events held there and “it would encourage anybody to visit”.

He continued, “I’d like to congratulate Mid Ulster Council on their initiative.

“I propose that we write to them on that issue and other developments as they fringe our council area.

“The idea of holding and promoting events which bring people to the Gortin Glens Forest Park should be advanced and I would await a report on that in due course.”

This was seconded by his party colleague Stephen McCann who deemed it an “excellent proposal”.

Agreeing with this, chair Cllr John McClaughry informed members he had called into Pomeroy Forest Park recently and found it an “excellent facility”.

The proposed agreement was passed unanimously.