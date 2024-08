HUNDREDS of individuals who suffered as a result of the 1998 Omagh bombing are being urged to come forward and participate in the Public Inquiry into the atrocity.

The Inquiry has designated the families of the 31 lives lost killed in the August 15 attack, as well as many who were injured, as Core Participants.

However, legal experts believe that many more victims and witnesses who were affected by the tragedy may still be unaware of their opportunity to contribute.

Conor Sally, of Conor Sally Solicitors in Omagh, emphasised the importance of participation in the Inquiry.

“It’s crucial for the Inquiry to gather all available evidence,” he said.

“We know there are many more individuals who were impacted by that day who haven’t yet come forward. It’s essential they share their experiences.”

Mr Sally acknowledges that some people may have tried to move on from the trauma, while others might not be aware of how to get involved.

“Almost 30 years have passed, and some might think the opportunity to participate has passed them by.

“But I urge anyone affected to reach out to a legal representative or contact the Inquiry team directly for guidance.”

The Inquiry, chaired by Lord Alan Turnbull, is committed to a trauma-informed approach, ensuring that all those who suffered loss or injury receive the support they need throughout the process. Lord Turnbull has stressed that the Inquiry’s work will centre on the interests and concerns of those impacted. “Our priority is to ensure that the voices of all those affected are heard and considered,” he stated.

Local legal firms are also actively seeking recognition to represent more individuals.

“We are working hard to ensure that every eligible person has the chance to participate and contribute to the Inquiry,” said Mr Sally. “The success of this Inquiry hinges on as many people as possible getting involved.”