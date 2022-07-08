Call for review into disappearing road markings

THE Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is being urged to take action on the worsening state of road markings in the Strabane area.

Following complaints from several members of the public – and with one man punished with a ticket for parking in a loading bay that had no road markings – Strabane independent councillor, Raymond Barr is asking for a comprehensive review of local road markings.

“I have had several complaints from residents in the past few weeks concerned as to the dangers presented by road markings which have faded or in some cases completely disappeared,” he said.

“It goes without saying that well maintained road markings play an important part and are integral to our daily transport needs and are an essential requirement of any infrastructure.”

Some of the areas in which markings are wearing into invisibility are the junction of the Woodend and Derry Road, Asda Roundabout and Railway Street.

“There is no doubt a review needs to be carried out in Strabane to assess the condition of road marking and the results to be acted on as soon as possible to attain an acceptable standard of visibility,” Cllr Barr continued. “Unmaintained road markings present a high level of risk to road users and pedestrians alike and is an issue which needs to be addressed urgently. I have written to DfI Roads to highlight the issue and ask that the problem be addressed as soon as possible.”

When contacted in relation to the issue this week a DfI spokesperson said that any necessary remedial work would be subject to funding availability.

“The Department is currently preparing a list of roads within the town centre for refreshing of the road markings,” they said.

“Any areas identified as requiring refreshing will be completed subject to available resources.”