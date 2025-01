ONGOING flooding on the Moorlough Road in Glenmornan has reignited demands for lasting remedial works, as residents and road users continue to face significant disruptions.

Donal ‘Duck’ McCay, representing Owen Roes GAA Club, whose pitch lies along the road, criticised previous flood prevention efforts as inadequate.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Mr McCay said, “The pipe which is supposed to drain water away from our pitch and the road into the burn across the road is fine when the weather is dry but when it rains, the pipe fills up far too quick, getting blocked full of silt. The recent rainfall has been a disaster, not just for us at the club as training for the new season is set to begin next week, but for everyone on the road who has been affected by the flooding. In some parts of the road, which have been flooded for the past fortnight, it is down to single file traffic.”

Advertisement

This is not the first time the issue has been raised. Following severe flooding in December 2022 near the GAA pitch, investigations by DfI Roads and the Rivers Agency led to remedial works in March 2023. However, these measures have failed to provide a permanent solution.

Mr McCay continued, “The club has spent a lot of money installing drainage systems but these are no good if the pipe which is supposed to take excess water to the burn is constantly clogged during rainy weather. I hope DfI will be out soon to organise a resolution, not just for us bur for the general public. The sooner it’s sorted, the better.”

Speaking on behalf of locals, Sinn Féin councillor Paul Boggs said, “Repeated incidents of flooding on this stretch of road are causing issues for local residents and road users alike. While the road is passable with care, people unfamiliar with it may not see the flooding as they approach until they’re upon it.

“In recent months I have lobbied DfI Roads on the issue. Over the Christmas period I reported the issue to the Floodline and have now secured a site meeting with DFI officials at the end of this month.

“I’ll continue to work to find a resolution to this issue.”