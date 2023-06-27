Calls for a permanent solution to road defects

A LOCAL councillor has called for a more permanent solution to repairing a number of reoccurring and dangerous defects on the Ferry Road near Washingbay.

Having been photographed last week standing inside a pothole that was up to his waist – which has since been repaired – Cllr Malachy Quinn has no doubt that such defects will return unless further action is taken.

Speaking about the defect, Cllr Quinn said, “Every couple of months I get complaints about potholes on the Ferry Road, but this brought the term pothole into a whole new dimensions.

“I was up to my waist and my legs still had a bit to go before I touched the bottom.

“If a cyclist or motorcyclist where to hit this? Or if a child was walking along and didn’t see it? The injuries they would suffer could be catastrophic.

“We need a permanent solution to fixing this road, patching it every few months just isn’t going to cut it anymore.

“We need a proper assessment of the road and an engineering solution.

“If it is a case that we need a weight restriction then that needs to be discussed with the community and implemented.”

This newspaper contacted the Department of Infrastructure but at the time of going to press, no-one was available for comment.