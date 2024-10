A ROW over the removal of a major mast from the historic Hill of the O’Neill in Dungannon has now reached the Stormont Assembly where the issue has been raised during a debate.

Talks have been ongoing between Mid Ulster District Council, which now owns and runs the site, and NI Water to secure the removal of the structure.

The mast sits in a central location on the famous Hill of the O’Neill, which is estimated to have been occupied by humans for 4,000 years. The mast is directly above what archaeologists believe were once the ramparts of the O’Neill Fort in the town.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone Sinn Fein MLA, Colm Gildernew, told the Assembly last week that the site was ‘intrinsically beautiful’ with panoramic views over the nine counties of Ulster.

“In recent months, many people have been called for the issue of the telecommunications mast to be addressed,” he said.

“I am aware that the local council has been engaging with NI Water, which operates the tower. It is a commercial venture in that sense.

“The site was previously occupied by the British Army for many years… but it is now open to the people of Dungannon town”

Mr Gildernew said that Mid Ulster Concil and NI Water had agreed to consult on removing the mast. But he added that recently NI Water had withdrawn from that commitment, citing budgetary concerns.

He added that the failure to address the problem of the mast was hindering efforts to promote tourism.

Dungannon independent councillor, Barry Monteith, said the removal of the mast was long-overdue.

“This mast should have been removed before now and needs to be removed as a matter of urgency,” he said.

“This is a hugely significant archaeological site which highlights the long history of settlement in Dungannon.

“Blue lights services such as the Ambulance and Fire Brigade use this mast, but it is my understanding that another suitable location would serve the same purpose. Dungannon is built on a hill, so it should not be difficult to find another location.”

In a statement, NI Water said it offered to help with the feasibility study and options for mast removal, but that the study and its outcomes would need to be fully funded by Mid Ulster District Council.